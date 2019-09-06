Customs seize $235 million worth of meth in shipping container at Ports of Auckland

Customs has seized an estimated 469 kilograms of methamphetamine, the largest ever seizure at New Zealand's border.

It's estimated the haul has a street value of $235 million.

In a statement New Zealand Customs says the meth was hidden inside a shipment of electric motors at Ports of Auckland.

They say two Canadians and a New Zealand national are appearing in the Auckland District Court today over the bust and say further arrests are likely.

The three face charges for the importation and possession of a class A controlled drug, which carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Sixty motors, each containing an average of eight kg of methamphetamine were found inside a shipping container. Source: New Zealand Customs Service

"In mid- 2019, Customs began an investigation into an overseas criminal syndicate, and inquiries linked individuals to a New Zealand-based company," Customs' statement reads.

"In mid-August, a shipment from Thailand was assessed as high-risk and searched by Customs officers when it arrived at the Ports of Auckland.

"The shipping container held 60 electric motors, and each motor hid an average of around eight kilograms of methamphetamine.

"The 469 kilograms of seized methamphetamine has an estimated street value of around NZ$235 million," the statement said.

Both Customs and Police staff led a joint investigation to gather evidence that led to the arrests.

Source: New Zealand Customs Service.

Last night and this morning around 65 Customs and Police staff executed a series of search warrants across Auckland finding another 15 kilograms of methamphetamine, a hand gun, and a large quantity of cash.

Customs Investigations Manager Bruce Berry says the seizure of almost half a tonne of methamphetamine is the result of solid intelligence and investigative work maximising Customs’ expertise on border movements.

“It’s a known international trend for overseas nationals to come into the country just to receive and distribute drug shipments. They use storage units or commercial premises and hire homes on Airbnb as part of their illegal activity,” he says.

“This seizure has disrupted a significant amount of drugs from reaching communities, and has deprived organised crime groups of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of profits.”

“Customs will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies here and offshore, as well as industry partners, individuals and businesses, to target shipments and syndicates.”