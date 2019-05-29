Customs refuse to reveal details about alleged passenger search involving new Whale Oil book

Customs has refused to provide details about an alleged search involving a passenger carrying a manuscript of a newly-released book about Cameron Slater of the Whaleoil blog.

Barrister Felix Geiringer yesterday made claims on Twitter in which he relayed the experience of a person he declined to name.

He said the passenger flew into the country over the weekend carrying a manuscript for Margie Thomson's newly-released book - Whaleoil - which examines the defamation case between Whaleoil publisher Cameron Slater and businessman Matthew Blomfield.

The book is written by Ms Thomson and contains a foreword by investigative journalist and Dirty Politics author Nicky Hager.

Mr Geiringer said the passenger told him he was stopped by Customs and questioned about the manuscript, and offered an account of what allegedly happened, in the passenger's words:

"They pulled me and my whole family into a side room and insisted on searching our luggage.

"At first, I thought it was just a random search, but it became clear to me that the two officers conducting the search were looking for something specific.

"When they found the manuscript they started questioning me about it - they wanted to know what the book was about. I told them the details were embargoed and I could not discuss it, but they wouldn't let it go.

"They wanted to know the title of the book. They told me they wouldn't let us through Customs unless I told them. They told me I would receive a hefty fine for refusing to tell them.

"I thought the search was abusive ... I had three young girls travelling with me and they became very upset. It was over the top behaviour from Customs.

"I could not understand what the title of this book could possibly have to do with a Customs search. I asked, but they would not tell me - they just kept threatening me with dire consequences if I did not answer their questions."

Customs this morning issued a short statement on the allegation, saying "Customs has looked into the concerns raised by Mr Geiringer / @BarristerNZ on Twitter yesterday.

"There are a number of reasons why Customs undertakes a search of a traveller arriving in New Zealand, however for privacy reasons we cannot comment publicly on an individual case.

"We are happy to meet with or talk to the traveller and provide more information, should they wish to discuss it with us."

1 NEWS asked the spokesperson to confirm more details about the incident, arguing that more information could be released without compromising the privacy of the complainant, who remains anonymous.