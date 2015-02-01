 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Customs Minister to hold talks in Beijing

share

Source:

NZN

Customs Minister Nicky Wagner is on her way to Beijing where she'll meet her Chinese counterpart to discuss border management, joint operations and threat assessment.

Customs minister Nicky Wagner.

Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Wagner says her talks with the minister in charge of China's customs, Yu Guangzhou, will help ensure effective border control in both countries.

They'll also be discussing officer exchanges, trade facilitation and data analysis.

"This visit is an excellent opportunity to reinforce the strength and success of our bilateral relationship, and also to explore pressing issues including the impact growing trade and global passenger volumes are having on our borders," Ms Wagner said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:38
1
A video has gone viral of a woman getting revenge on men who dared hassle her in London.

Online heroine: Cyclist gets revenge on pig-headed men abusing her at London intersection

01:57
2
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

'Creative, courageous, audacious' filmmaker Taika Waititi named 2017 New Zealander of the Year

05:19
3
An increase in house sales is forcing tenants out of long term accommodation and for many they have nowhere else to go.

Rotorua tenants living in squalid conditions have had enough

01:49
4
The filmmaker was both humble and typically comedic in his acceptance speech from Los Angeles.

New Zealander of the Year Taika Waititi 'stuck in LA', pleads 'come and get me' in hilarious speech

00:25
5
The footage shows how Ford's decision to land on the taxiway came close to causing a major catastrophe.

Video: The horrifying moment Harrison Ford flies plane perilously close to packed jet at US airport

01:49
The filmmaker was both humble and typically comedic in his acceptance speech from Los Angeles.

New Zealander of the Year Taika Waititi 'stuck in LA', pleads 'come and get me' in hilarious speech

"The meals are too big and everything's too loud here, the accents, it's horrible," said the filmmaker.

01:57
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

'Creative, courageous, audacious' filmmaker Taika Waititi named 2017 New Zealander of the Year

Waititi is working in Los Angeles so his wife collected the award on his behalf from Prime Minister Bill English at the ceremony in Auckland.


05:19

Pregnant tenant living in squalid, over-priced Rotorua flat fed up with 'lazy' landlords

It's a two bedroom unit, and she is paying $450 a week to live there, in an area where the median rent a week is $270.

04:10

Christchurch Earthquake six years on: 'Doesn't get any easier, that's for sure'

Families came from around the world to remember the 185 people lost in the 2011 quake.

01:57

'The scars won't heal' - CTV victims' families want more answers six years on from quake

Japan lost 28 lives, 12 of those being young language students in the CTV building.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ