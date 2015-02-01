Customs Minister to hold talks in Beijing

Source:NZN
Customs Minister Nicky Wagner is on her way to Beijing where she'll meet her Chinese counterpart to discuss border management, joint operations and threat assessment.
Ms Wagner says her talks with the minister in charge of China's customs, Yu Guangzhou, will help ensure effective border control in both countries.
They'll also be discussing officer exchanges, trade facilitation and data analysis.
"This visit is an excellent opportunity to reinforce the strength and success of our bilateral relationship, and also to explore pressing issues including the impact growing trade and global passenger volumes are having on our borders," Ms Wagner said.
