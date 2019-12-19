TODAY |

Customs closes all eGates in response to coronavirus outbreak, airport delays expected

All travellers who are entering New Zealand will now be required to be individually, manually processed in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak, New Zealand Customs announced this morning.

In a message posted to Twitter, the agency confirmed the decision to close off access to eGates includes all New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and their families. 

The automated passport system is used for international arrivals to Auckland, Wellington, Chirstchurch and Queenstown. 

Customs is asking for travellers to be patient while they transition to manual processing. 

