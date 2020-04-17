Customers warned to throw away frozen chicken tenders recalled over allergen risk

A recall has been issued for a batch of Tegel Golden Crumbed Chicken Tenders, after some boxes were found to contain garlic kievs inside instead.

Certain 400g boxes of Tegel Golden Crumbed Chicken Tenders are being recalled. Source: Supplied

The 400g boxes have a best before date of September 2020 and batch number of 1926001338.

They're sold at Countdown, Supervalue, Fresh Choice, Pak'nSave and New World.

Only one batch was affected, a spokesperson for Tegel says.

Garlic kievs contain wheat (gluten), soy and milk, with soy and milk not declared on the chicken tenders boxes.

Both types of crumbed chicken look similar in shape, size and appearance until they're cut open.

Anyone with those allergies and the affected batch number is warned not to eat the tenders, and should instead throw the product away.

Customers can call 0800 244 2536 for a full refund voucher, Tegel says.

There have been no reports of illness or allergic reactions due to the mix-up, according to Tegel.