Customers at Auckland pub asked to get tested, self-isolate after patron tests positive for Covid-19

Customers who attended a pub on Auckland's North Shore last Friday night are being asked to self-isolate and get tested for Covid-19 by health authorities after a person who later tested positive for the virus attended the venue.



The Malt, Greenhithe. Source: Google Maps

The pub in question is Greenhithe's The Malt.

"A person now confirmed with Covid-19 was infectious while in the pub from 7.30 pm until 10pm. Anyone who was at The Malt in Greenhithe during this time should now self-isolate and get tested," Auckland Regional Public Health Service says.

A spokesperson from the health service says a few close contacts in the pub have been identified and are being contacted.

"Most people in the pub at this time are considered casual contacts, but are being asked to get tested as soon as possible. They should stay at home in self-isolation until they receive a negative test result. Staff will also be asked to get tested."

Health officials say there will be a pop-up community testing centre in the Greenhithe area tomorrow and the location and times will be made available on the Auckland Regional Public Health Service website when they are confirmed.

The person who went to The Malt and who later became sick with Covid-19 is one of the cases announced by the Ministry of Health today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Earlier, it was announced that two of today's 25 Covid-19 cases are community transmission from a port worker who previously tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

Both of the cases are workplace contacts of the man.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield outlined how the first workplace contact was a casual contact that works as the same firm and only had a few minutes in the same room as their symptomatic colleague on Friday.

This person returned a positive result yesterday after showing symptoms. They have one household contact who has been tested and is isolating, Bloomfield says.

The second person is another workplace contact who has been at the Jet Park Hotel quarantine facility since Sunday as they were deemed a close contact.

After testing negative on Friday, the person began to show symptoms yesterday and subsequently tested positive.

His household contacts are isolated and have been tested.

These contacts had returned negative results previously but are now considered close contacts.

Bloomfield believes the Sofrana Surville ship is still the source of infection. The original infection had worked at ports in Auckland and Taranaki.

Two of today's 25 Covid-19 cases are community transmission from port worker

A list of urgent care clinics that are open tonight and offer testing is below.

Urgent Care Clinics

North Shorecare Smales Farm Smales Farm 74 Taharoto Road, Takapuna, open 24 Hours

Shorecare Northcross 948 East Coast Road, Northcross Mon-Sun 8am - 8pm

East East Care 260 Botany Road, Golflands Open 24 Hours

Takanini Urgent Care 106 Great South Road, Takanini Mon-Sun 8am -8pm

Counties Urgent Care (Papakura) 6-18 O'Shannessey Street, Papakura Mon-Sun 8am -10pm

Urgent Care Franklin 149 Manukau Road, Pukekohe Mon-Sun 8am -8pm

