Customers angry after My Food Bag fails to deliver amid coronavirus lockdown

My Food Bag customers are furious after their ingredients for this week failed to be delivered, as the business deals with unprecedented demand during the Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown.

Nadia Lim, co-founder of My Food Bag. Source: My Food Bag

Christchurch-based Michelle Peterson is one of a number of customers whose food bags, which include ingredients and recipes to make dinners, failed to arrive on Sunday.

"I understand what is going on and so it was like, 'Oh well, maybe it's a bit late' but it got to eight o'clock and that's when I found instances online of people having their bags cancelled an hour before they were supposed to be delivered," she said.

Ms Peterson said a customer service representative insisted over an online chat the company had sent an email warning her the delivery would be delayed until Monday, but she said she received no emails from the company.

Yesterday, the food bag never arrived, again.

Ms Peterson got in the customer queue on the company's website to inquire through online chat, but the service closed at 6pm.

"I've heard nothing from them, absolutely zero apart from them apart from the communications I've had on online chat," she said.

"We have some frozen veggies but we were relying on this for our dinners," she said.

Ms Peterson said she has paid $340 for food bags for this week and next week and was concerned for other customers who had been told on the My Food Bag Facebook page that refunds would take up to seven days and may be relying on the money to buy replacement food.

"I feel really, really sorry for their customer support team because they will be getting it in neck but I kind of feel that they should have known something was going to go awry before the day of the delivery."

Ms Peterson recently had surgery and said with her husband busy running an engineering firm, they liked the convenience of not having to go to the supermarket and the variety of recipes that My Food Bag offered.

"It's just for me the unknown... I just feel like it's going to be Murphy's law I'll go to supermarket and come home and find a box of food."

Another email that was promised from the company by 10am today with an update, also failed to arrive, she said.

On My Food Bag's website it states there's been increased demand for the service but "rest assured, we're still delivering the goodness - straight to your door".

The company is no longer accepting any new deliveries as it has reached capacity, it stated on Facebook.

"We have a new born baby 10 days old and we're waiting and relying on the box. Like all of these stories above, you have charged us and told us the box was being delivered so we haven't prepared any other major meals. Your customers service teams or lack of is un responsive, we have sent emails and tried calling all day with 5 call back messages left," one person commented on Facebook.

"I would not recommend this service to anyone interested!!!" another person said.

"The bottom line is ... if you couldn't deliver you should of informed us ASAP so we could of made other arrangements and not charged us the $200," another customer posted.

In a comment in response to customers complaining their food bags hadn't arrived, the company said, "we are so incredibly sorry to have let you down.... our suppliers struggled to provide all our products in time.

"We also experienced delays with new packing routines as a result of social distancing and H & S requirements. If you require an update, please PM us your account email address and we'll endeavour to get back to you as soon as possible. Kindest apologies."

My Food Bag chief executive Kevin Bowler said in a statement that delivery delays have occurred as a result of unprecedented demand.

"Regrettably the significant increase in demand on our team and suppliers coupled with new procedures to keep our assembly staff safe resulted in us being unable to deliver one Bag-type to a small number of South Island customers.

"This impacted less than one per cent of our customers and all have received a full refund and a further credit against a future order," he said in statement.

Mr Bowler stated all other customers will receive their bags by the end of today.

Customers have been left unsure when their food bags will arrive in Auckland, Wellington, Lower Hutt, Palmerston North, Dunedin, Christchurch, Invercargill, Queenstown, Nelson, Ashburton and the wider Kapiti Coast region, according to comments on Facebook where nearly 70 people claim to be affected.

In contrast to customer complaints about a lack of communication, Mr Bowley said the company’s "robust direct communication procedure" enables direct updates through text and email to customers about the status of their food bags.

He said there is no disruption to the weekly service.