Customers angry after Air New Zealand doesn't honour mistakenly sold cheap tickets

Consumers are angry Air New Zealand is not honouring air fares from the US to New Zealand mistakenly sold at 10 per cent of the intended price.

Source: 1 NEWS

People who purchased the fares via third party websites and travel agents on Tuesday (US time) say the airline has been in touch to say they are being cancelled and they will get a refund.

People nabbed one-way airfares from US cities to New Zealand for about $NZ136 during the "short period of time" they were offered.

An Air NZ spokeswoman said today the airline apologised "for a genuine human error in the data entry process".

She said the airline was following US Department of Transport guidance on mistakes in fares as it regulated flights to and from the United States.

"In addition to full refunds, any legitimate out-of-pocket expenses that the customers may have incurred will also be reimbursed," the spokeswoman said.

In New Zealand, consumers cannot force companies to sell them goods or services when the price was accidentally set too low.