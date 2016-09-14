 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Customer shocked to find large sum of cash hidden inside block of chocolate bought from Auckland store

share

Source:

1 NEWS

In what sounds like a scene from the book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, one Auckland consumer got a surprise when they found a 'significant amount' of cash after opening a block of chocolate purchased from an Auckland store.

Breakfast's political panel get their teeth into the issue of whether this fundraising source should be put on the chopping block.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they received a call last night from a member of the public who had bought a block of chocolate from a store on Auckland's North Shore.

When he opened it, rather than finding chocolate, he found a significant amount of cash.

Police went to the store where the chocolate was bought and found a further two blocks with money inside of them.

They are now making a number of enquiries including carrying out forensic examination of the chocolate and money to try and get to the bottom of the unusual situation. 




Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:13
1
The weather isn’t wiping the smile off anyone’s faces though!

Watch: Relive Team NZ America's Cup victory parade as thousands brave the rain to welcome our boys back in Auckland

2
The Great Sound, Bermuda, 26th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman Peter Burling and skipper Glenn Ashby hold aloft the America's Cup. Photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

1 News special: America’s Cup Parade livestream

3
Breakfast's political panel get their teeth into the issue of whether this fundraising source should be put on the chopping block.

Customer shocked to find large sum of cash hidden inside block of chocolate bought from Auckland store

00:19
4
Amazed at the sight of the whales, Robin Leveille zoomed his camera in and out of the scenery before noticing the men climbing to safety.

Raw video: Panicked swimmers rush to shore as pod of killer whales quickly closes in


02:37
5
The sailors were beaming as they unwound to the music on Auckland’s waterfront.

Watch: Team NZ show their musical chops by jumping on stage and rapping with David Dallas


02:37
The sailors were beaming as they unwound to the music on Auckland’s waterfront.

Watch: Team NZ show their musical chops by jumping on stage and rapping with David Dallas

Blair Tuke, in particular, seemed to enjoy the chance to drop a few beats.


00:51
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Pile on the blankets as rain hits the North and a cool frost visits the South

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

01:13
The weather isn’t wiping the smile off anyone’s faces though!

Watch: Relive Team NZ America's Cup victory parade as thousands brave the rain to welcome our boys back in Auckland

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the Emirates Team New Zealand America's Cup parade in Auckland.

00:50
The party's transport spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter says the project is of "national significance" and should be funded through the transport budget.

'Not technically impossible' – Greens say Auckland Airport light rail link can be built for next America's Cup

If elected, the Green Party want to have the rail link finished by 2021.


04:08
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling discusses a good day for Kiwis in the doubles in London.

Michael Venus survives epic five-set thriller at Wimbledon to move into second round

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling discusses a good day for Kiwis in the doubles in London.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ