Customer shocked to find large sum of cash hidden inside block of chocolate bought from Auckland store

In what sounds like a scene from the book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, one Auckland consumer got a surprise when they found a 'significant amount' of cash after opening a block of chocolate purchased from an Auckland store.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they received a call last night from a member of the public who had bought a block of chocolate from a store on Auckland's North Shore.

When he opened it, rather than finding chocolate, he found a significant amount of cash.



Police went to the store where the chocolate was bought and found a further two blocks with money inside of them.

They are now making a number of enquiries including carrying out forensic examination of the chocolate and money to try and get to the bottom of the unusual situation.