'Custodian courier' involved in largest ever importation of cocaine into NZ jailed for three years, eight months

Canadian far-right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux think New Zealand needs to have an open discussion about its future and past when it comes to Māori rights and the Treaty of Waitangi.

The pair spoke to 1 NEWS in an interview after their event was cancelled at the Powerstation due to, what venue owner Peter Campbell stated, possible protests disrupting the area.

Southern spoke at length on her views about multiculturalism and how it effects New Zealand.

"Biculturalism and multiculturalism quite frankly don't work, there will always be one culture that fights for dominance and they will be the one who decides the laws and what the future of the nation becomes.

"We are here to ask those questions, is that fair, I don't know, but we want the ability to have that conversation.

"A lot of people enjoy what New Zealand culture has become today, if another culture came to dominance would they change it, the answer is most likely yes and that's a discussion you need to have.

"Right now it looks like that discussion is censored by calling it hate speech," she told 1 NEWS.

When asked if he thought the Treaty of Waitangi should be scrapped, Molyneux said: "I think that everybody should be free to pursue their own happiness, their own property and own opportunities in a free market."

"I do not believe in collective moral guilt, I do not believe in the inheritance of the original sin of other people from 100 years ago.

"I wish to be judged morally as an individual, not by my skin colour, not by what my ancestors may or may not have done in this continent or some other continent and so everyone should be free, freedom is the solution for everyone," he said.

The pair are known for their extreme and polarising views on topics such as feminism, gender, immigration and Islam and were banned by Auckland Council from speaking at venues it owns earlier this month.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Auckland's Aotea Square over the pair's (now cancelled) speaking event.

Protesters gather at Aotea Square. Source: 1 NEWS

Social media has been awash with discussion of the Canadian's visit, including TV personality Te Hamua Nikora who said the pair were against multiculturalism, unlike Aotearoa.