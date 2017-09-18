'It is a curveball' - Corin Dann on how Auckland's jet fuel pipeline leak impacts National

The National Party will emerge politically unscathed from the Marsden Point jet fuel pipeline leak provided it does not impact motorists, 1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann says.

Around 2000 passengers a day will be hit by flight cancellations after the only jet fuel pipeline between Northland's Marsden Point refinery and Auckland Airport was damaged by a digger scraping the pipeline while digging up a kauri log.

However, Dann said the transport crisis does redirect the political focus back onto National's infrastructure record in government, and away from their concerted attacks on Labour's policies.

"I think the damage for the Government will be relatively limited so long as they can contain this to an aviation issue," Dann said.

"Yes they'll be some grumpy travellers but as long as they can keep it away from motorists and any disruption there they will alright.

"But the problem for National is it puts the focus on the Government's record, puts the focus on infrastructure, security of crucial supply lines and our airport, and away from what it wants to be talking about.

"Which is things like the water tax and that protest in Morrinsville."