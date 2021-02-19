TODAY |

Curtains draw closed on Thames' sole surviving movie theatre

Thames' sole surviving movie theatre has struggled to recover from last year's big Covid lockdown.

Tough times due the pandemic will see the Embassy Theatre close next month, after 108 years. Source: Seven Sharp

After 108 years, the Embassy Theatre at the Grahamstown end of Thames' main street will dim the lights for the final time next month.

It sits squarely in the middle of a street full of character and charm.

Originally it was called the Kings Theatre, opening in 1913.

In the 1950s it was 'modernised' and it's stood firm since then.

But now, the theatre is limping wounded towards its final scene.

It's the only movie house in Thames and only sees around 15 people a day across multiple sessions.

Those numbers just aren't sustainable for owners Dave and Michelle Ritchie, who wanted to run it until their retirement.

"We thought after lockdown things would start coming right, people would want to come out, but it just never came back," Dave told Seven Sharp.

"Ever since then it's been a complete struggle. We haven't had the mainstream movies to bring people in and we are not a big enough town to support art house movies."

It's a tough revelation for the couple and the icon that won't be around for much longer.

