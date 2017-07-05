 

'The current policy doesn't work' - law lecturer says drug laws in desperate need of review

Ryan Boswell 

1 NEWS Reporter

A senior AUT law lecturer says current drug law policy in New Zealand leads to discrimination against Maori, and that it is in desperate need of review.

The Foundation proposes removing criminal penalties for personal possession.
Khylee Quince has joined others this week in calling for an overhaul, including the Drug Foundation and several high-profile politicians.

"The current policy doesn't work," Ms Quince said.

"The criminal justice response is particularly discriminatory for Māori, so we are stopped, searched, convicted and imprisoned - 43 per cent in prison from drugs in NZ are Māori."

In some parts of the United States, cannabis can now be purchased over the counter, and the Drug Foundation wants it to be sold at licensed outlets here too, as well as being grown by licensed suppliers or in small amounts at home.

The Foundation's Ross Bell it's about making drugs less of a criminal issue and more of a health issue.

"We're wanting to de-criminalise all drugs and swap a criminal approach with a health referral approach, which is what Portugal has done to great success," Mr Bell said.

Under this proposal, those caught with drugs by Police would be cautioned and given health and medical advice.

If they continue to use drugs they would then be assessed by treatment centres to see if they need help for addiction issues.

Mr Bell says it is time for New Zealand to "learn from our mistakes that we've made with alcohol and tobacco".

The lobby group says debate is needed to take drug use from a criminal issue to being a health issue.
"Put in strict controls around price, marketing, who can sell it - and use any tax raised from that to re-invest back in to the problem," he said.

The Government's own figures suggest that legalising cannabis could collect an extra $150m per year in tax revenue - it would also save about $400m in drug law enforcement.

Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne is one of those politicians who has support drug law reform, and he says the approach suggested by the Drug Foundation is "sensible".

"In New Zealand we'd clearly have to make sure we had the addiction resources available to deal with that and then start to shift our legal attitudes accordingly," Mr Dunne said.

However, Prime Minister Bill English is less convinced, saying he has not seen evidence that New Zealand should "legalise highly damaging drugs".

The national drug policy is up for review later this year.

