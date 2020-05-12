'Cultures that don't adapt, die' - Winston Peters wonders if hongi will return after Covid-19

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has raised the spectre of the end of the hongi due to Covid-19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mr Peters, a proud Ngāti wai iwi member and the most senior Māori in Jacinda Ardern's government, made the claim as New Zealand considers new practices and social norms due to the coronavirus.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"One of the things you've got to have regard for is whether the hongi in this circumstance is ever going to come back again," he said today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"There's a famous old saying which says that cultures that don't adapt, die.

"We've got to be oh so, so careful.

"Our lives and all people's lives are on the line here.

Read more PM demonstrates 'East Coast wave' as coronavirus alternative to handshakes, hongi

"In terms of colds, flus, influenza and Covid-19, it surely makes sense for us to consider it."