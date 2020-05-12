TODAY |

'Cultures that don't adapt, die' - Winston Peters wonders if hongi will return after Covid-19

Source:  AAP

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has raised the spectre of the end of the hongi due to Covid-19.    

The Deputy Prime Minister referenced the Spanish Flu as he called on Māori to take precautions. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Peters, a proud Ngāti wai iwi member and the most senior Māori in Jacinda Ardern's government, made the claim as New Zealand considers new practices and social norms due to the coronavirus.    

Taranaki Whānui says the move to stop the practise of the hongi is not a permanent one. Source: Te Karere

"One of the things you've got to have regard for is whether the hongi in this circumstance is ever going to come back again," he said today.  

Limited contact is being advised due to the spread of coronavirus, and one of the alternatives suggested is the ‘East Coast wave’.

"There's a famous old saying which says that cultures that don't adapt, die.    

"We've got to be oh so, so careful.    

"Our lives and all people's lives are on the line here.   

"In terms of colds, flus, influenza and Covid-19, it surely makes sense for us to consider it."  

New Zealanders have been encouraged not to shake hands or hug during the lockdown, with the so-called East Coast Wave encouraged

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Māori Issues
