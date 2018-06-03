'The culture is going to change' - Farmers can expect stricter biosecurity laws in wake of Mycoplasma bovis

Biosecurity laws are expected to be tighter in the wake of cow disease Mycoplasma bovis.

Currently almost 40 farms are infected with the disease, and 300 are under Notice of Direction.

On TVNZ1's Q+A this morning, Agriculture and Biosecurity Minister Damien O'Connor told host Corin Dann, "the culture's going to change, and there’s going to be enforcement where there's any blatant disregard for the law".

Mr O'Connor said tracking cattle movement has been too relaxed.

"I think the farmers now appreciate that we're in this boat together, we need good traceability systems, we need a very good biosecurity system, and if we do this together, we’ll have a more robust system.

"There have been failures," he said.

Mr O'Connor said it was not productive to point fingers, instead he thought "we have to focus on the future".

The Minister said trading partners had not brought up the Mycoplasma bovis issue with him, however, he said he knows "they're looking at us".

"They’ll be asking questions around how we’re handling this. [Eradication] is a bold move, they say, to try and eradicate Mycoplasma bovis."

When asked by Mr Dann if New Zealand can beat Mycoplasma bovis, Mr O'Connor said: "Yes, we can, and we as a little country have taken on many challenges before. Brucellosis was one in the animal area."