'Cultural renaissance in Māoridom' needed, says Winston Peters ahead of Oranga Tamariki protests

A "cultural renaissance in Māoridom" is needed to fix the issues facing children being removed from care, says Winston Peters.

The Deputy Prime Minister's comments today come as protests are set to take place across New Zealand tomorrow over Oranga Tamariki's removal of Māori tamariki and mokopuna.

In June the Chief Ombudsman confirmed the lauch of an investigation into uplifts by Oranga Tamariki.

When asked if he thought the system was fit for purpose, Mr Peters said: "No, I don't."

"It's a system we've inherited and a system we've got to keep on working to improve."

"Having said that, let's not have this massive condemnation of a lot of people doing the very best they can for our society in very, very difficult and sometimes dangerous circumstances."

Mr Peters said change needed to happen.

"Let's not wipe our hands of this, and own up to the fact if there's going to be a change it has to be a cultural renaissance in Māoridom itself, as to its internal responsibilities to help fix this issue.

"The taxpayer, in good faith, is putting a lot of money, there are generally a lot of motivated and hard working social workers, all sorts of people are being put in the gun, so to speak, by this criticism that it's some kind of insensitive system where no one cares."