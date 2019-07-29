TODAY |

'Cultural renaissance in Māoridom' needed, says Winston Peters ahead of Oranga Tamariki protests

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

A "cultural renaissance in Māoridom" is needed to fix the issues facing children being removed from care, says Winston Peters.

The Deputy Prime Minister's comments today come as protests are set to take place across New Zealand tomorrow over Oranga Tamariki's removal of Māori tamariki and mokopuna.

In June the Chief Ombudsman confirmed the lauch of an investigation into uplifts by Oranga Tamariki.

When asked if he thought the system was fit for purpose, Mr Peters said: "No, I don't."

"It's a system we've inherited and a system we've got to keep on working to improve."

"Having said that, let's not have this massive condemnation of a lot of people doing the very best they can for our society in very, very difficult and sometimes dangerous circumstances."

Mr Peters said change needed to happen. 

"Let's not wipe our hands of this, and own up to the fact if there's going to be a change it has to be a cultural renaissance in Māoridom itself, as to its internal responsibilities to help fix this issue. 

"The taxpayer, in good faith, is putting a lot of money, there are generally a lot of motivated and hard working social workers, all sorts of people are being put in the gun, so to speak, by this criticism that it's some kind of insensitive system where no one cares."

"That could not be further from the truth."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Protests are set to take place against the removal of Māori children. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
09:53
The head of the Māori Council said the housing development at the site is to meet surging demand for housing.
Tense standoff between Breakfast host and Māori Council head over Ihumātao
2
Meanwhile Ardern tops the preferred PM stakes while Bridges and Collins both sit on 6 per cent.
National on top, NZ First drops in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll
3
The National Party leader says he supports the Auckland housing development and laws need to be observed.
Simon Bridges says 'laws need to be observed' by Ihumātao protestors
4
Corrections are investigating after the video appeared on a closed Facebook group.
Corrections to charge Auckland Prison inmates who broadcast live sparring video
5
1 NEWS reporter Lisa Davies has this report from its smallest atoll, Atafu.
Tokelau lays on grand welcome for Jacinda Ardern
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:05
Our political editor says it's very interesting Christopher Luxon has been named as a preferred PM in the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

Jessica Mutch McKay: 1 NEWS poll shows people 'clearly thinking beyond Simon Bridges'

03:12
Virtuoso Strings Charitable Trust has been working with young people in Porirua for six years.

Porirua youth orchestra works to showcase Pasifika talent

Investigation underway after 'human remains' found in Northland scrubland
1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showing preferred Prime Minister, July 2019

Air NZ's Christopher Luxon makes appearance as preferred PM in 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll