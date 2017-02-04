 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Cull of 4000 tonnes of infected oysters begins in Stewart Island

share

Source:

NZN

A cull of flat oysters from Big Glory Bay in Stewart Island is about to begin in an attempt to stop the spread of a lethal parasite.

Close up oysters background with Open Oyster

Two marine farms in Big Glory Bay, Stewart Island, have been found to be infected with Bonamia ostreae.

Source: istock.com

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) confirmed the move earlier this month after Bonamia ostreae was found in two marine farms in the bay.

The operation begins this morning. It is not yet known how long it will take to cull the estimated 4000 tonnes of oysters.

The culling process involves the caged oysters being pulled up by crane and taken to a landfill in Bluff.

The risk of the disease spreading was high, MPI's Geoff Gwynn says, given the epidemiology of Bonamia ostreae, and the proximity of the two affected marine farms to others.

The oysters will be disinfected and wrapped and the equipment used to transport them, including the crane, trucks, barge and freighter, will also be disinfected after use.

Vessels will also take an indirect route from Stewart Island that avoids passing near oyster fisheries in Foveaux Strait and sites of significance to local iwi.

Locals asked authorities to act quickly and to minimise the chance of any further spread during the removal process.

"The removal operation is a huge task and we are thankful for the support of the community and assistance from oyster farmers to make it happen," Mr Gwynn said.

Bonamia ostreae has not yet been found in Bluff oysters in Foveaux Strait, however, MPI is continuing surveillance.

Related

Southland

Farming

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Burling won the start again, then NZ sailed a perfect race to sail into the distance.

LIVE: 'That was a pounding!' - NZ obliterate Oracle to take a 3-0 lead in the America's Cup match


00:29
2
Oracle went for a hail mary penalty as race three slipped away from them in Bermuda.

Watch: Team NZ, Oracle in high stakes game of chicken as things get testy in America's Cup race three

00:30
3
Burling won the start again, then NZ sailed a perfect race to sail into the distance.

Watch: Team NZ rocket ship does it again! Kiwis blitz despondent Jimmy Spithill in America's Cup race three

00:28
4
The Oracle skipper did so well to get his side back into the contest. Then it went wrong.

Watch: Thriller! Team NZ, Oracle neck-and-neck until late blunder lets Burling fly to second straight victory

00:29
5
Bethe Correia teased the former bantamweight champion at UFC Singapore - but she probably doesn't remember that.

Watch: Taunting UFC fighter embarrassingly KO'd by trademark Holly Holm kick

00:30
Burling won the start again, then NZ sailed a perfect race to sail into the distance.

LIVE: 'That was a pounding!' - NZ obliterate Oracle to take a 3-0 lead in the America's Cup match

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of races three and four from the America's Cup Match between Team NZ and Oracle from the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:02
The new route is made up of twin tunnels which connect two motorways to the west and south of the city.

Watch: The moment Auckland's $1.4 billion Waterview Tunnel is officially opened by PM Bill English

Bill English did the honours today, opening the major piece of transport infrastructure.

Video: Team New Zealand 1, Oracle 0 - Kiwis hammer USA on race day one to take America's Cup advantage

Peter Burling and his Kiwi crew had a near perfect day against Jimmy Spithill on Bermuda's Great Sound today.

00:28
The Oracle skipper did so well to get his side back into the contest. Then it went wrong.

Watch: Thriller! Team NZ, Oracle neck-and-neck until late blunder lets Burling fly to second straight victory

Re-live a morning of high drama as Team NZ incredibly put Oracle to the sword, with two convincing wins on day one of the America's Cup match.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ