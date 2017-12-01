 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


CTV engineers 'already convicted in a sense', Don Brash says, after police decide not to press charges

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Don Brash says the engineers who built the CTV building, which collapsed during the Christchurch earthquake, will have to live with the fatalities for the rest of their lives.

Former National Party leader Don Brash says a decision may have been made not to prosecute the engineers of the collapsed building - but they were punished, in a way.
Source: Breakfast

The comments, made this morning on TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, come after police announced they would not be laying any charges over the 2011 collapse of the seven storey building, which killed 115 people.

The building collapsed quickly during the magnitude-6.3 earthquake, with fire also burning in the ruins.

The design of the building was found to be deficient in several ways by a Royal Commission.

Mr Brash said while there would not be formal charges, the engineers at Alan Reay Consultants would know exactly what happened.

The engineers concerned know that the building they designed collapsed, and they will live with that for the rest of their lives," he said.

"They are already convicted in a sense - not in law, but..."

Despite serious structural faults with the building, police say the length of time between construction and collapse means pressing charges is difficult.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Brash also said it was fortunate that police were even able to consider this without interference, and said he agrees with their decision.

"We're lucky in New Zealand, the police are normally totally immune from political influence or other kind of influences.

"They made a decision that prosecution wouldn't succeed, and I respect that judgement.

"Sometimes they get it wrong ... but by and large, the police, I think in New Zealand do get it right, and I think we should be grateful for that."

The building collapsed during the 2011 quake and today police said getting a conviction would be difficult.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:02
1
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

00:39
2
The incident left two people injured, one seriously, after the car hit a power pole and parked car in Ellerslie.

Raw video: Car left in crumpled wreck following high-speed police chase in Auckland

02:15
3
There have been hints the Foreign Minister may be asked to head to North Korea, while Myanmar could also be a focus.

Opinion: Ardern learning that you get what you get with Winston Peters

00:51
4
Over a year before the actress became engaged to British royalty, she attempted some questions with entertaining results.

Video: 'I'm supposed to know this?' Meghan Markle fails British knowledge test prior to becoming UK citizen

01:10
5
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia had his tangi at an Auckland marae, after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Video: Black Power motorbike procession leads gang lord on his final journey, as Abe Wharewaka laid to rest in Auckland today

03:28
Former National Party leader Don Brash says a decision may have been made not to prosecute the engineers of the collapsed building - but they were punished, in a way.

CTV engineers 'already convicted in a sense', Don Brash says, after police decide not to press charges

They will have to live with the consequences for the rest of their lives, he said.


00:39
The airline said they wanted to celebrate the season in a "uniquely New Zealand way."

Video: Air NZ's brilliant new 'Mirry Christmus' message pokes fun at Kiwi accent

The airline said they wanted to celebrate the season in a "uniquely New Zealand way."

04:13
Chris Brandolino says increased tropical winds will bring higher temperatures – and also more rain for some places.

Good news! NIWA says summer temperatures set to soar above average

Unfortunately, there could also be higher rainfall in some areas.


00:51
Last week, batsman Ken McClure was dropped due to an assault charge, yet Stokes' signature was highly sought by the Kings.

'Morally, it raises a few questions' - does signing of Ben Stoke make Canterbury hypocrites?

Last week, batsman Ken McClure was dropped due to an assault charge, yet Stokes' signature was highly sought by the Kings.

00:39
The incident left two people injured, one seriously, after the car hit a power pole and parked car in Ellerslie.

Raw video: Car left in crumpled wreck following high-speed police chase in Auckland

The incident left two people injured, one seriously, after the car hit a power pole and parked car in Ellerslie.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 