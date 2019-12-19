Crusaders pitch in as Christchurch's City Mission prepares for Christmas Day lunch for those in need

Preparations for the City Mission's annual Christmas Day lunch are well underway, with more than 60 volunteers helping to put up a massive marquee today for the 1000 invited guests.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Continental Event Hire's Keegan-Lee Hunter told 1 NEWS it’s a job they look forward to every year.

"Being able to help out the community and provide something for those who can't afford to do their own thing," Mr Hunter said.

His colleague, Matt Rouse, said helping out is truly humbling.

Among those helping today were the Crusaders, who help every year.

Crusaders halfback Mitchell Drummond said the team find it hugely rewarding being able to give back to the community, especially at Christmas time.

"I think the marquee's grown over the years … but that's just testmanent to the work the City Mission do and how many people they get through on Christmas Day," Drummond said.

The Crusaders outside a marquee set up for the City Mission's annual Christmas Day lunch. Source: 1 NEWS

The marquee, covering Christchurch East Primary School's entire back field, took volunteers around eight hours to complete.

Christchurch City Mission's Matthew Mark told 1 NEWS they're hugely grateful for the extra support they get at one of their busiest periods.