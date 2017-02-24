Crusaders gift 400 tickets to exhausted firefighters, Sam Whitelock donating jersey to family of killed chopper pilot

The Crusaders are donating Sam Whitelock's jersey from tomorrow night's game to the family of pilot Steve Askin, who died in a helicopter crash while helping fight the Port Hills fires.

Coach Scott Robertson said hearing about what Mr Askin has done "not just for the fire, but here in New Zealand, overseas and the SAS," the jersey was just a small touch for his family.

"What a man, he's a good Cantabrian - it's just a sign of respect," Robertson said.

Crusaders communications adviser Juliet Calder said the young family can keep the jersey, which will be autographed by the team after it's been washed, as a memento or they can auction the captain's uniform to raise money.

Members of the Crusaders team talked game tactics with firefighters and gained perspective on the ongoing mission to suppress the fires at the Halswell Quarry command centre this morning.

After the daily morning briefing at 7am, players Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, Mitchell Drummond, Manasa Mataele and Jone Macilai presented the group of firefighters with 400 tickets to their Super Rugby clash against the Brumbies tomorrow night.

Drummond told the group the Crusaders team appreciate the efforts of the firefighters, which has "obviously been tough" at times working inside the 30km fire perimeter.

Bedwell-Curtis said it will help the group "take their mind off things" and "boost their morale," with firefighters expected to work for up to another fortnight as they continue to suppress hot spots deep beneath the blackened fire grounds across more than 2000ha.

He said he was unsure if the officers who told him they were Chiefs supporters would make use of the tickets but said it would be "great" if they do come support the team fight their own battle on the field.

Coach Scott Robertson said firefighters told him they were going to get together for a beer, catch a bus to AMI stadium and watch the game as a group.

"It does mean a little to them - for how much work they've put up on the hill together ... at least they know 7.35pm tomorrow night, they'll be sitting down watching us," Robertson said.

Robertson said if he didn't "have a couple of decent shoulders" and could "catch a ball", he would have been a firefighter himself.

His father was a firefighter for 40 years.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Doug Hands said the crews really appreciated the gesture of gratitude for their efforts, which began when two fires broke out in the Port Hills within an hour of each other last Monday night.

"This is the hard-graft part - all the flames have gone pretty much, we've got about 90 per cent controlled so we've got a boundary around there.

"Now it's all the dirty work, making sure the hot spots are out and the community are really comfortable with their security in regard of a fire starting up again and running away."

Mr Hands said having fresh crews arrive from around the country had helped the firefighters to continue work.

He said the firefighters are still smiling despite being dirty and tired.

"They're out their working really hard to try and help that community have comfort."