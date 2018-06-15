 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Crunch, crunch!' Protein-rich locusts might be coming to a dinner plate near you

share

John McKenzie 

1 NEWS Reporter

Packed full of protein and environmentally friendly to farm. The catch? There's also six legs and a set of wings to digest.

Dunedin man Malcolm Diack has New Zealand's only locust farm registered for human consumption.
Source: 1 NEWS

Registered as New Zealand's only farmer of locusts for human consumption, Dunedin man Malcom Diack has filled two shipping containers with more than 20,000 locusts, an insect he thinks could soon be a regular food source.

"It's something that we need in the future. We're running out of food and protein worldwide," he says.

When Mr Diack started the company in 2009, eating bugs was seen as strange. Fast forward nine years and the demand is surging.

"People aren't so surprised now. Four or five years ago people thought it was strange, but now they've heard of it," he says.

Mr Diack supplies several restaurants around New Zealand, with Dunedin restaurant Glenfalloch co-owner Hannes Bareiter a regular buyer.

"Some guests have got to taste the locust and now they actually come and ask for them," he says.

Mr Bareiter says there are several ways to cook the insect, from pan frying them, to deep fried or covered in chocolate.

He also believes the stigma around eating insects, is starting to change.

"As soon as it goes in your mouth, people often change their mind," he says.

Related

John McKenzie

Food and Drink

Farming

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


01:21
3
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

Most read story: 'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion


01:25
4
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Most watched video: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


03:22
5
Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu debuted for the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup last year as a year 12.

'Representing my country, my family, this is the reason why I play rugby' - Auckland teen rugby star on striving for success in the new professional era


01:50
Dunedin man Malcolm Diack has New Zealand's only locust farm registered for human consumption.

'Crunch, crunch!' Protein-rich locusts might be coming to a dinner plate near you

Dunedin's Malcom Diack has filled two shipping containers with more than 20,000 locusts as demand surges.

00:53
The Prime Minister's final week before going on maternity leave has been anything but smooth.

Watch: 'It hasn't been a good week for the Government' – 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch on tough few days for Jacinda Ardern

Ms Ardern is due to give birth on Sunday, but her final week of work hasn't gone smoothly.


03:22
Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu debuted for the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup last year as a year 12.

'Representing my country, my family, this is the reason why I play rugby' - Auckland teen rugby star on striving for success in the new professional era

Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu will represent her country at age-grade international sevens later this year.


'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

Renata Apatu was the co-owner of 28,000-hectare Ngamatea Station in Hawke's Bay.

Three people convicted over $54 million Auckland and Hamilton home loan fraud

The Serious Fraud Office said the scheme took "a high level of calculation and collaboration".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 