Crumbs! Girl Guide fee hike could follow biscuit decision

Parents of some Girl Guides are worried fees for the organisation could be hiked to cover the shortfall from no longer selling biscuits.

Girl Guiding New Zealand revealed over the weekend that the organisation planned to drop the pantry staple - stating members were spending too much time selling them.

Tanya Laurence, whose 9-year-old daughter Zara was a keen Girl Guide biscuit seller, already paid $85 each school term in membership fees.

She feared that bill could now rise significantly.

"I think it could have an effect on a lot of families," she said.

"When you have sports fees and school fees, it's just another one on top, and another $10 or $20 a term might be the tipping point for a lot of families."

Biscuit sales currently make up a third of Girl Guiding's annual income.

Chief executive Susan Coleman said it was possible membership fees would have to help make up the shortfall.

The decision to ditch the biscuits was not influenced by the number of sales or a change in recipe, which had been the same for the past six years, she said.

Girl Guide biscuit fans still have time to get their hands on the vanilla-flavoured biscuit.