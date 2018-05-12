 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Crumbs! Girl Guide fee hike could follow biscuit decision

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Parents of some Girl Guides are worried fees for the organisation could be hiked to cover the shortfall from no longer selling biscuits.

The organisation has been selling them for more than 60 years.
Source: 1 NEWS

Girl Guiding New Zealand revealed over the weekend that the organisation planned to drop the pantry staple - stating members were spending too much time selling them.

Tanya Laurence, whose 9-year-old daughter Zara was a keen Girl Guide biscuit seller, already paid $85 each school term in membership fees.

She feared that bill could now rise significantly.

"I think it could have an effect on a lot of families," she said.

"When you have sports fees and school fees, it's just another one on top, and another $10 or $20 a term might be the tipping point for a lot of families."

Biscuit sales currently make up a third of Girl Guiding's annual income.

Chief executive Susan Coleman said it was possible membership fees would have to help make up the shortfall.

The decision to ditch the biscuits was not influenced by the number of sales or a change in recipe, which had been the same for the past six years, she said.

Girl Guide biscuit fans still have time to get their hands on the vanilla-flavoured biscuit.

About 35,000 cartons would be manufactured this year, and were expected to remain available until early next year.

Related

01:35
The organisation has been selling them for more than 60 years.

Girl Guides can't put all their time into selling biscuits - CEO
01:35
The organisation has been selling them for more than 60 years.

Girl Guides to stop selling famous biscuits, so how much longer can you get them?

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

07:29
1
Customers of Cemented by H says they've had missed orders and undelivered refunds, now the company is suspending orders.

Ashburton company selling collectables shuts up shop after dozens of complaints - 'So annoyed'

2
Christine Lyons.

Grisly details of Aussie love triangle killing that left 'vulnerable' mother dead emerge


00:29
3
Samantha Grant definitely won't be receiving an invitation to the Royal wedding on Saturday.

Watch: Meghan Markle's half-sister threatened to write tell-all book called Princess Pushy

00:22
4
The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau's controversial tweets.

'Equality is something I'm staunch on' - TJ Perenara on speaking out on Israel Folau's anti-gay comments

00:30
5
Street has been absent from her morning radio show for a month.

Hits co-hosts give update on Toni Street's condition as she battles severe illness - 'A lot of people don't understand how sick Toni's been'

04:17
Tina Parkin went in search of answers after becoming exasperated about how long it took the Kaiapoi station to pick up her call.

Why are local police stations taking so long to answer their phone?

Tina Parkin tried calling police several times, including different police stations, but she got the same lack of response every time.


00:51
The cow disease can cause a range of dire symptoms, including untreatable mastitis.

'It's shameful' – Jacinda Ardern unleashes on previous government as Mycoplasma bovis cattle disease spreads to Waikato

National's Tim van de Molen says farmers are frustrated with MPI.

02:07
Ms Ardern is intending to take six weeks maternity leave, with her baby due on June 17.

Jacinda Ardern releases letter outlining details of Winston Peters' six weeks as acting Prime Minister - and when he should contact her

Ms Ardern is intending to take six weeks maternity leave, with her baby due on June 17.


00:22
The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau's controversial tweets.

'Equality is something I'm staunch on' - TJ Perenara on speaking out on Israel Folau's anti-gay comments

The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau’s controversial tweets.

01:51
TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Rain to make way for fine but chilly weather over much of the country today

TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 