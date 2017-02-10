Cruise ship to stay in Dunedin until given all clear following fatal blast

A section of a cruise ship docked in Dunedin is cordoned off after a crew member died in a gas explosion.

The transport accident investigation commission are on their way to Port Chalmers to look into how the incident aboard the Emerald Princess happened.

A gas cannister exploded just before 5pm and St John Ambulance say the man was dead when they arrived.

The ship came from Sydney and was nine days into a trip around New Zealand.