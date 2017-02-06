Cruise ship carrying rescued Tongan boaties arrives in Auckland

The German cruise ship Albatros has arrived in New Zealand carrying some very lucky passengers.

Six Tongan fishermen were rescued from their boat after three days without water after they set off their emergency beacon.

Their 11.5m ship was being swamped by swells up to 3m high and was taking on water when the men were rescued.

They were sighted by an RNZAF Orion before the Albatros was diverted 300km to rescue them.

The Albatros diverted 300km to rescue six Tongan fishermen south of Tonga. Source: Supplied

They were all checked by the ship's doctor and are all right.