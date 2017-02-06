 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Cruise ship carrying rescued Tongan boaties arrives in Auckland

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The German cruise ship Albatros has arrived in New Zealand carrying some very lucky passengers.

The six fishermen were rescued by the German cruise ship, Albatros, yesterday after setting off an emergency beacon.
Source: 1 NEWS

Six Tongan fishermen were rescued from their boat after three days without water after they set off their emergency beacon.

Their 11.5m ship was being swamped by swells up to 3m high and was taking on water when the men were rescued.

They were sighted by an RNZAF Orion before the Albatros was diverted 300km to rescue them.

The Albatros diverted 300km to rescue six Tongan fishermen south of Tonga.

Source: Supplied

They were all checked by the ship's doctor and are all right.

Their boat remains drifting at sea.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Missing woman Shelley Crooks

West Coast tramper's 'remarkable story of survival'

2

Waikato River swimmer dies after dam gates open

01:01
3
Musician, Fiji, brought the crowds back to their roots at the One Love Festival in Tauranga on Saturday.

Video: Crowd erupts into spontaneous sing-along to E Papa Waiari with international reggae artist at Tauranga concert


00:38
4
Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

Where did she go? Lady Gaga signs off lit-up Super Bowl half-time showstopper with epic jump off-stage

02:21
5
Qatar Airways set a record for the longest commercial flight when a flight arrived at Auckland International Airport today.

Time to stretch the legs? Flight from Doha arrives in Auckland after a near 17-hour non-stop trip

02:21
Qatar Airways set a record for the longest commercial flight when a flight arrived at Auckland International Airport today.

Time to stretch the legs? Flight from Doha arrives in Auckland after a near 17-hour non-stop trip

Qatar Airways set a record for the longest commercial flight when a flight arrived at Auckland International Airport today.

02:19
Some iwi leaders today called for big changes to proceedings at Waitangi.

Plea for harmony a key message at Waitangi Day dawn service

Some iwi leaders today called for big changes to proceedings at Waitangi.

New Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.

Governor General praises settlement process in Waitangi Day address

Dame Patsy Reddy said her time as a Crown Treaty settlement negotiator showed her how perceptions of the Treaty are changing.

01:30
The TVNZ host says she looks on our national day as "how far I've come as a person".

Learning te reo Maori inspired Jenny May Clarkson to take an interest in Waitangi Day

The TVNZ host says she looks on our national day as "how far I've come as a person".

00:39
The prime minister, speaking at Auckland’s Orakei marae also joked about losing friends since leaving his post as finance minister.

'If you wait long enough you'll get your turn' – English jokes about long road to becoming PM with Waitangi Day audience

Speaking at Auckland’s Orakei marae he also joked about losing friends since leaving his post as finance minister.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ