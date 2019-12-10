Cruise ship captain thanks locals for 'extraordinary' response after karakia for passengers killed in eruption

The captain of Ovation of the Seas cruise ship has thanked local authorities for their “extraordinary” effort following a karakia today for the ship’s passengers who were killed and injured on White Island yesterday.

Passengers and crew of the cruise ship were invited this afternoon to the karakia near the Port of Tauranga, where the Ovation of Seas is berthed.

“Thank you our dear host, we really appreciate the effort you have committed,” he said following the Karakia Tau Te Mauri by Tauranga iwi Ngāi Te Rangi.

“It was extraordinary the effort from the local authorities, the rescuers, first responders. We really appreciate all of your help.”