'Crucial day' for recovery of heroic police dog Arnie, vet says as MP proposes harsher sentences

Today marks a "crucial day" in the recovery process of a police dog who was shot in the line of duty in Northland on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a National MP is calling for more extensive penalties for killing a police dog in the line of duty, wanting to increase the maximum jail time from two to five years.

The German Shepard, named Arnie, received injuries to his face and jaw on Monday after he was attacked my a man with a gun in Tangowahine, 12km north of Dargaville, police said.

Both the dog and the man who shot him were transported by helicopter to receive medical treatment following the incident. The man accused of shooting Arnie was then shot by police.

The dog remains in a serious but stable condition while his handler waits at his bedside, according to the specialist vet centre's Dr Alastair Coomer.

“He’s got extensive injuries to his face, and most of those are now no longer life-threatening but they’ll take some time and a bit of work to come out,” he told 1 NEWS yesterday.

It would be at least another 24 hours before Arnie would be stable enough for surgery, with a team of vets working "around the clock" to treat him, Commer added.

National's Matt Doocey said today they current punishment range for killing a police dag is "too lenient" and doesn't stack up to how other counties view the death of police dogs.

In South Australia, Canada and the United States the maximum pentalty for killing a police dog ranges between five and 10 years.

“Training a police dog in New Zealand costs about $60,000," he said. "They are called out more than 40,000 times a year nationwide. These dogs work hard and are valuable assets in fighting crime."

Doocey has drafted a bill which he hopes will bring the country's punishment more line line with other nations.

"If the Government wants to make a real chance to protect our police dogs then it will adopt this bill and pass it out in law."

A total of 24 police dogs have died in the line of duty in New Zealand since 1972, with the most recent being Gazza, who died in 2016 after being shot.

"Police dogs, like most service dogs, are athletes. They're equivalent of professional sportspeople in terms of how conditioned they are," Coomer said.

"That absolutely sets them up well for any type of injury but certainly one of this nature."