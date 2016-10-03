 

Crucial $27m injection of funds to Ministry of Children for emergency care and housing

The Government has today allocated an extra $27 million to the Ministry of Children to provide extra emergency care placements for vulnerable youth, and programs to help the transition to adulthood.

Grainne Moss, the new boss of the Ministry for Vulnerable Children, explains her vision.

The injection of funds was described by Children's Minister Tracey Martin as particularly crucial to increase the number of community remand homes around the country for children with emergency needs.

"We want to see an increase in the number of placement options generally, but there is a particular need for 'emergency' and high-needs placements," Ms Martin said. 

"Every week some children and young people need emergency care because a crisis has resulted in an end to their current living situation or placement."

Of the $27 million total funds:

- $15.7m will be spent on improving the availability of care placements, especially for tamariki in emergency situations or with high needs.

- $6.45m on trialling options for transitions from care to independence for young people.

- $1.25m on developing a tool to assist decision making in the youth justice system.

- $4m has been allocated to further progress the Ministry’s new operating model for children.

Aside from emergency care, the Ministry for Children is also focusing heavily on transition support services for vulnerable youth.

"We know this transition to adulthood can be a challenging time, particularly for care-experienced young people," Ms Martin said.

The services being planned include: keeping in contact with young people after they leave care, ensuring young people can access the services they need, enabling those aged 18 to 21 to remain and return to live with a caregiver; encouraging healthy relationships and providing supported living arrangements.

"Supported Living pilots are already underway in Auckland and Wellington," Ms Martin said.

"These provide safe, semi-independent accommodation for young people aged 17-20 years to support the development of skills to allow them to transition from fully supported care to independent living." 

