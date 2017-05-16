Crown solicitor seeks to have Malcolm Rewa re-tried for murder of Susan Burdett

Police have confirmed that the Manukau Crown Solicitor has filed documents in the Auckland High Court to initiate the process of seeking to have Malcolm Rewa re-tried for the murder of Susan Burdett.

Police say the matter is before the courts and they cannot provide any further comment, including legal commentary or time-frames on the process involved.

The move follows a Privy Council ruling two years ago clearing Teina Pora of the murder for which he served 21 years in prison.

Rewa's DNA was found at the scene, but two juries were unable to decide if he was guilty of the Auckland woman's murder in 1992.



