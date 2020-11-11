Crown reveals new complaint against deceased convicted sex offender Peter Ellis

Fresh allegations have been made against former Christchurch Civic Creche worker Peter Ellis.

He always maintained his innocence after being found guilty of 16 counts of sexual abuse in 1993.

Ellis appealed twice to the Court of Appeal. The first appeal quashed three of the convictions, while the second appeal against the 13 remaining convictions was dismissed in 1999.

He died in September last year, two months after his right to appeal against those remaining convictions was granted by the Supreme Court.

A hearing was held at the country's highest court today - revealing that a new complainant had come forward with historical allegations.

Certain details of that have been suppressed.

However, the court heard the complaint was made to police in February last year and the Crown was told in September of that year.