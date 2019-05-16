TODAY |

Crown launches 'snap-reo' to boost number of reo speakers

The Crown will release a suite of short digital language lessons this week as part of its new Māori language strategy Te Maihi Karauna.

The strategy aims to have one million New Zealanders able to speak basic reo, and 150,000 Māori aged 15 and over using te reo as much as English by 2040.

Three agencies, Te Puni Kōkiri, Te Māngai Pāho and Te Taura Whiri, today announced a suite of online language lessons, rangatahi workshops and a national youth reo Māori summit.

Te Puni Kōkiri Chief Executive, Michelle Hippolite, said it was important the first wave of initiatives were targeted at young people.

"The future health of te reo Māori is very much in their hands," she said.

"Since the launch of the Maihi Karauna, we have been working closely together to develop this first wave of implementation activities. 'Mā pango, mā whero, ka oti te mahi', through effective collaboration the work can be achieved."

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori chief executive Ngahiwi Apanui said the national youth reo Māori summit would take place in the first week of December this year.

"Rangatahi uptake of te reo Māori is a priority. These initiatives will be designed to increase the relevance of te reo Māori to young New Zealanders, and their critical awareness of how important they are to the future of te reo Māori and how important te reo Māori is to their future."

Te Puni Kōkiri, Te Taura Whiri and Te Māngai Pāho will be releasing further information on the workshops, the national summit, and the short language lessons in the next few months.

Māori Language Commission/Te Taura Whiri chief executive Ngahiwi Apanui
Māori Language Commission/Te Taura Whiri chief executive Ngahiwi Apanui Source: 1 NEWS
