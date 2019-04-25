Crown has breached Treaty of Waitangi numerous times - Reddy

The Governor-General says the Crown has repeatedly broken agreements laid out in the Treaty of Waitangi.

Source: 1 NEWS

She is holding a Waitangi Day garden reception at Government House in Wellington for hundreds of guests.

Politicians, local leaders and former governor generals are at the event hosted by the Right Honourable Dame Patsy Reddy.

Dame Patsy said the Crown breached the Treaty of Waitangi numerous times and many of the issues raised by Māori since it was signed 181 years ago have still not been resolved.