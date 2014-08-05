 

Crown apologises for 'shameful' events at Parihaka in 1881

Hundreds of people were at the Taranaki settlement of Parihaka to hear a Crown apology for its sacking in 1881.

Christopher Finlayson.

Source: Te Karere

In a speech, Attorney-General Christopher Finlayson said the events there were among the most shameful in the history of New Zealand.

The Crown devastated Parihaka when it was was the largest community in Taranaki and a centre for peaceful protest.

"Today, it is almost impossible to imagine any New Zealand government responding to the protests of its citizens by legislating away their right to a trial, legalising their continuing detention, or retrospectively legitimising the destruction of their homes and possessions," he said.

But these things did occur.

"That is why they must be recorded and remembered. Some in our country today are very vocal about one law for all. A fine sentiment which was not applied to Parihaka citizens in 1881. That is why we are here today," Mr Finlayson said.

The Crown signed a deed of reconciliation with the Parihaka community at the ceremony.

"It is important the Crown apologise directly to the people of Parihaka for the actions it committed almost 140 years ago so we can begin to look forward to a new era of collaboration," Mr Finlayson said.

The Crown's failures included imprisoning 405 Parihaka residents, invading Parihaka in November 1881, forcibly evicting many people who had sought refuge there, dismantling and desecrating homes and sacred buildings, stealing heirlooms and systematically destroying cultivations and livestock.

Tohu Kakahi and Te Whiti o Rongomai, the leaders of Parihaka, were arrested and detained for 16 months without trial.

"Basic requirements of natural justice and the rule of law (which are the birthright of all New Zealanders) were denied to our citizens at Parihaka and they were left without any legal remedy," Mr Finlayson said.

The Crown has previously acknowledged and apologised to iwi of Taranaki, through individual Treaty of Waitangi settlements, for the treatment of their tupuna who were at Parihaka.

"But today's ceremony is for the community as a whole," he said.

The deed has a support package of $9 million and an agreement to work with Parihaka on development initiatives.

Legislation will be introduced to record the history of Parihaka, the Crown's apology and the commitment to a new relationship.

Parihaka is located in South Taranaki. It is closely affiliated to Taranaki Iwi and has connections with other iwi whose members sought sanctuary from conflict there.

Taranaki

Maori Issues

