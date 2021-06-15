Crown addresses Arthur Allan Thomas's history in summing up

The Crown has directly addressed the high-profile legal history of Arthur Allan Thomas in its summing up this morning.

Prosecutor Aaron Perkins described Thomas’s wrongful conviction for the murders of Jeanette and Harvey Crew in 1970 as an “unusual feature” of this case.

"He was pardoned and received compensation. It’s perfectly understandable to have considerable sympathy for him,” Perkins told the jury. “But to do justice to this case .. put your feelings aside.”

Perkins said there is no doubt the past criminal proceedings have ‘relevance to both sides’ but that “the relevance is limited .. and does not involve bringing sympathy into this.”

The Prosecutor dismissed Defence claims that the charges of sexual assault and rape stem from a dispute about money.

He asked the jury what impression the Crown witnesses had left on them.

Perkins said in coming to court, the complainants had disclosed intimate details of the alleged historical offending ‘to a room full of strangers … do you really think they're making it up?’

He also referenced the evidence of a witness who testified he had been encouraged by Thomas to participate in sexual activity with the complainants.

“You may well decide that he is a good man,” Perkins said. “How easy it would’ve been to deny all knowledge but he didn't because it had been on his mind his whole adult life.”

The Crown is expected to take about two hours to sum up its case to the jury of eight men and four women.

After a short break, the Defence will make its closing address.

The jury will hear closing arguments today in the historical sexual abuse trial of Arthur Allan Thomas. The trial is now in its seventh day at the Manukau District Court.

The Crown contends Thomas was an offender and also encouraged another man to participate in sexual activity with the two female complainants.

The complainants, their husbands and the man who claims he was encouraged to participate in sexual activity were among those who’ve given evidence for the Crown.

Thomas is now 83 years old and denies the charges which were laid after the complainants went to police in 2019.

He is facing four charges of sexual assault and one of rape.

During the course of the trial, the Defence has maintained that this case stems from a dispute about money.

Defence lawyer Marie Dyhrberg has produced a letter in evidence showing some time after the alleged offending.

Thomas’s lawyers raised the issue of extortion with the complainants and encouraged them to seek legal advice.

The complainants have denied they wanted money from Thomas.