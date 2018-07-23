 

Crown accuses man of leaving his partner to 'rot' in lake while lying to their children about where she was

Sam Kelway
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
The crown says the way Kim Richmond was left to “rot” among other reasons points to murder as it closed its case against Cory Scott Jefferies in the High Court in Hamilton.

Cory Scott Jefferies
Cory Scott Jefferies Source: 1 NEWS

Crown prosecutor, Ross Douch, told the jury a relationship breakdown with Ms Richmond clearly troubled Jefferies in the form of confrontations, emotional outbursts and “threats”.

The Crown says Jefferies had made threats to kill Mr Richmond to Alfons Te Brake and his wife, who both gave evidence in court.

Richmond disappeared in July 2016, after a night of drinking and watching rugby at the Arohena Hall in south Waikato.

In a police interview, Jefferies says the pair argued on the way home that night and he left Ms Richmond in their Ford Ranger.

A short time later he said she must have taken the keys and driven away.

Her body was pulled from Lake Arapuni nearly a year later.

A Fitbit and cell phone data showed the vehicle had travelled to the lake, but showed Jefferies had walked back to the couple’s home.  

The Crown says Richmond’s body was badly decomposed, with her chest exposed and her shirt pulled up over her head.

A pathologist couldn’t determine a cause of death

The Crown says her partner was responsible for “leaving her to rot”, while lying to his children about where their mother was.

Defence: Actions of a “desperate man”

Defence lawyer Thomas Sutcliffe says his client admits killing his partner of 26 years, but that he’s guilty of manslaughter, not murder.

The Crown has fallen "well short" of proving murder.

He says the Crown suggesting he had motive to do it because of a relationship breakdown is pure speculation.

Mr Sutcliffe says nothing that happened on the night at Arohena Hall “tells you anything about what was occurring”.

He says whatever happened that night was “clearly unscripted”, what he called a “spontaneous” event with terrible consequences.

In closing, Mr Sutcliffe told the jury regardless of the outcome, the effects are immense.

He says his client’s “rouse” was not well thought out, but Jefferies actions were one of “desperate man”.

The judge will summarise the case tomorrow before the jury considers its verdict.

1 NEWS
A further three men have been charged over the death a Ngaruawahia man whose body was found in McLaren Falls near Tauranga earlier this month.

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson, 26, was found in the water on July 13.

Waikato Police today announced three men, aged 33, 34 and 49, have been charged with being party to manslaughter in Mr Paterson's death as part of the ongoing Operation Conga.

The new charges come after a 36-year-old man was arrested on July 20 in Paeroa on charges of murder and kidnapping, and another 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact.

The newly charged 33-year-old and 49-year-old are due to appear in Hamilton District Court today.

The 34-year-old charged appeared yesterday and is due to next appear on August 7.

The Operation Conga team continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Paterson’s death.

A statement from the deceased, Mr Paterson's, family has also been released by police.

James Casson, who is now a Hamilton Council member, says a hui between gangs, police and council could help alleviate tensions. Source: 1 NEWS

Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk. Source: 1 NEWS
AAP
Queensland will outlaw a notorious New Zealand-based bikie gang that has been linked to murders and extortion.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath says the Mongrel Mob will become the 28th organisation outlawed under Queensland laws targeting organised criminal outfits.

The gang will join the likes of the Finks, Rebels and Bandidos, whose members are banned from gathering in numbers or displaying their gang colours.

"This is an organisation with the attributes of an outlaw motorcycle gang with violent initiation processes, Nazi insignia and motto, and members who outside Queensland have been involved in murder, armed robberies, extortion, home invasion, firearms and drug offences," Ms D'Ath said on Thursday.

She said the Mongrel Mob was active in Queensland and the move showed the government was committed to stamping out organised crime in the state.

But the Opposition said the gang should never have been able to put down roots in the first place, and it's clear gangs are back in business under Labor.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington said that of 67 bikies charged and awaiting trial, 57 had been released on bail.

"The numbers don't lie - bikie gangs are officially back in business" she said.

"Labor gives the bikies a slap on the wrist and then sends them back out into the community."

A Mongrel Mob patch
