Crowds expected at Auckland Airport today as classes let out, school holidays begin

Hundreds of Auckland families are expected to flock to Auckland Airport as the September school holidays get underway.

Nearly 21,000 people are expected to fly out of the city today as schools close for two weeks.

With Auckland still under Alert Level 2 restrictions, those leaving the city will be expected to abide by those restrictions while travelling.

The rest of the country is in Alert Level 1.

The reminder to Aucklanders to take their Level 2 restrictions with them when they travel comes as details were revealed about the latest Covid-19 cases.

It was confirmed yesterday a family infected with the virus travelled outside of Auckland and ignored gathering restrictions, meeting up with 18 others.

"Even as we go into the school holidays… a reminder to Aucklanders – great they will be travelling around the country, and it's good we're in a position they can do that, just to be mindful.

"The advice to anyone – and this is how we've got on top of this – late last week a fellow from the flight, even though he had been right through managed isolation and tested negative twice, he developed symptoms, self-isolated and got tested.