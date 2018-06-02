Crowdfunding page set up to pay for 'hefty' medical bill after Kiwi woman spent three days in US desert with broken pelvis

A Kiwi woman who spent several days in a US desert, drinking her own urine to survive is being supported by a crowdfunding page set up to help with medical costs.

Claire Nelson is asking for help with her medical costs after breaking her pelvis in a US desert. Source: GoFundMe / Claire Nelson

Claire Nelson, from Auckland, was hiking through Joshua Tree National Park when she slipped, breaking her pelvis and rendering her immobile.

The 36-year-old spent three days in the desert before she was found and airlifted to a hospital in Palm Springs, California.

Ms Nelson has medical travel insurance but "the bill is still going to be hefty", the GoFundMe page states.