A crowdfunding campaign underway to help install Heli-pad at Christchurch Hospital

The busiest trauma center in the country is set to get a rooftop helipad thanks to a fundraising project launched today.

The hospital has one of the country's busiest trauma centres.
In just six weeks Maia Health Foundation plans to raise $1 million to make a much needed helipad a reality.

With a goal of $500,00 in mind the foundation plans to match every dollar donated.

Currently it takes 13 minutes to get from the existing&nbsp;helipad to Christchurch hospital, a crucial amount of time according to Michael Flatman CEO of Maia Health.

"It's thirteen minutes that's sort of&nbsp;unnecessary&nbsp;really you know with Christchurch&nbsp;hospital being the busiest&nbsp;trauma center in the country but its the only tertiary hospital without a rooftop helipad." said Mr Flatman.

If they are successful the helipad will see approximately 700 landings a year.

