A crowdfunding campaign underway to help install Heli-pad at Christchurch Hospital

The busiest trauma center in the country is set to get a rooftop helipad thanks to a fundraising project launched today.

In just six weeks Maia Health Foundation plans to raise $1 million to make a much needed helipad a reality.

With a goal of $500,00 in mind the foundation plans to match every dollar donated.

Currently it takes 13 minutes to get from the existing helipad to Christchurch hospital, a crucial amount of time according to Michael Flatman CEO of Maia Health.

"It's thirteen minutes that's sort of unnecessary really you know with Christchurch hospital being the busiest trauma center in the country but its the only tertiary hospital without a rooftop helipad." said Mr Flatman.