'Crowded House thanks you' - Neil Finn reacts to Manchester concert duet of iconic Kiwi song

Kiwi musician Neil Finn of Crowded House thanked singers Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus for their rendition of 'Don't dream it's over' at the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

Grande returned to the Manchester stage two weeks after a suicide bombing killed 22 victims at her concert in the city.

Finn wrote on Facebook, "So good you took our kid for a spin with the good people of #OneLoveManchester, Miley Cryus and Ariana Grande."

"Crowded House thanks you."

Grande emerged on stage for the One Love Manchester concert today, held at the city's Old Trafford cricket ground.