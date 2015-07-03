Crossbow wielding man in New Plymouth arrested and charged

A 39-year-old man was arrested early this morning after reports he had fired a crossbow during a family harm incident in New Plymouth.

Police were notified of the incident about 4.10pm yesterday and sent officers to a home on Oxford Street, Okato.

On arrival police spoke to the man, asking him to come outside and telling him he was under arrest.

The man refused and made threatened the officers, Taranaki Area Commander Inspector Keith Borrell said.

"Due to the escalating nature of the incident the Armed Offenders Squad was deployed," he said in a statement.

Police continued to communicate with the man for several hours, trying to convince him to leave the house on his own accord.

"At around 2am police were able to enter the house using gas and the man was taken into custody," said the inspector.

He was taken to hospital for assessment and has been charged with assault with a weapon and threatening to kill, and will appear at New Plymouth District Court tomorrow.