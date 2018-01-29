 

Cromwell NZ's hottest place today at 36.6 degrees as records tumble in Central Otago

A trio of Central Otago towns have hit record temperatures today as the South Island sweats under the continuing heatwave.

The Southern DHB is urging caution with sweltering temperatures expected for a few more days.
Source: 1 NEWS

Cromwell was the hottest place in New Zealand today, equalling its top January temperature ever recorded.

The mercury hit a sweltering 36.6 degrees in the gold rush town.

Further south, the maximum today in Clyde was 35.5C, eclipsing its previous record temperature for the month, NIWA said.

It was the hottest day in Clyde ever recorded for January since records began there in 1978.

Meanwhile, 40 kilometres north-east, the mercury in Lauder climbed to 35.8 degrees, its second highest temperature recorded in January.

New Zealand's current hottest temperature on record is 42.4 degrees, recorded in Rangiora in February 1973.

Meanwhile, the heatwave in the lower South Island has seen more people arriving at hospital with complaints related to dehydration and sun exposure. 

The Southern District Health Board is urging caution, with sweltering temperatures expected for a few more days.  

The warning is particularly important at some workplaces, such as building sites.

Plenty of water is the the key for tradesmen on construction sites, plus frequent breaks in the shade, and earlier starts and if it's too hot. That means tools are down early too.

Temperatures should peak tomorrow in Otago and Canterbury, but it could be another two or three days before they dip below 30 degrees.

