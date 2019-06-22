TODAY |

Cromwell community comes together to help 3-year-old Harry

Chris Chang
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Chris Chang

The Cromwell community is getting in behind a three year old with cerebral palsy who hopes to one day play rugby and golf.

Harry Finch has just come back from the USA where he underwent surgery, and dad Hayden says it has given him a lot more mobility in his limbs which could help him walk in the future "with a lot of hard work".

The trip cost about $150,000 - now money from the sale of several new container homes being built by locals will help pay for the ongoing care that Harry needs.

Builder Derek Craig is the man behind that effort.

"We're looking at $100,000 for the family, by the time we've paid everything - that's our aim and at this point it looks pretty good," Mr Craig said.

Harry's mum Bex says Derek is "incredible for what he has done for our family and for other families.

"He is just a very kind person, very giving, and that's what makes this possible for our son - people like that.

"We could not do this alone."

But Derek's a bit more humble.

"Hayden's a friend of mine, and when a friend's in trouble, you help them out."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Harry Finch, 3, has just undergone what is hoped to be a life-changing operation. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Chris Chang
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:36
The Breakfast crew offered congratulations today to parents Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford.
'Happy birthday, Neve!' PM Jacinda Ardern's daughter turns one today
2
The Kiwis celebrate Shaun Johnson's try against Tonga
Shaun Johnson stunner sees Kiwis take emphatic win over Mate Ma'a Tonga
3
Making his first Test appearance since 2012, Marshall's pride was on show at Mt Smart.
Benji Marshall fights back tears during NZ national anthem on Kiwis return
4
Squire was sent to the bin for a hit on Whetu Douglas last night.
Crusaders coach slams Liam Squire after quarter-final yellow card
5
Maria Folau posts support for husband Israel's Go Fund Me campaign
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:40
Landlords have had three years to have their properties insulated to the new standard.

Around 150,000 rental homes won't be insulated by deadline, officials believe

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shows off cake-baking skills for daughter Neve's first birthday

Police concerned for woman missing from New Plymouth for almost two weeks
gynaecologist, doctor

GPs 'left in dark' over bowel cancer test results