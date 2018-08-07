Croatians in love with Auckland-based Samoan singing group after their Football World Cup anthem proves a hit

An Auckland-based Samoan male singing group has become a sensation in Croatia after a video of them singing a traditional Croatian song went viral.
The video was a song supporting the Croatian football team on their way to their very first World Cup final last month.
Klapa Samoana Vocal Ensemble group was formed back in 2011 by founding members Christian and Austin whose main inspiration was Croatian folk music.
TVNZ1's Tagata Pacifika spoke to the group to find out why they’re such a hit in the European country and where they got their love for Croatian music from.
