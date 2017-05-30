Critics of Maori involvement in Universal Studios' Polynesian themed water park 'a little bit sensitive'

A prominent Maori leader says critics of a kapa haka group from Aotearoa's involvement in the opening of a Universal Studios' Polynesian-themed water park in Florida need to "loosen up".

The opening ceremony for the water park called Volcano Bay, which took six years to construct, featured Maori singer Maisey Rika as well as the kapa haka group. It's been critcised by cultural commentator Tina Ngata for "diminishing" Maori.

But Dr Pita Sharples, an anthropologist and former co-leader of the Maori Party, has defended the kapa haka group's involvement.

"I think we are a little bit sensitive about this," Dr Sharples says.

"In this case opening a park with our customs and our stone and our things like this is part of the extreme end of of sharing our culture with them but I don't see it as a bad thing.

"I remember the Rotorua concerts way back when I was a young fulla, used to cruise down there earn $10 for the night, jump in one of the teams with my taiaha and perform."

'Cultural exploitation'

Ms Ngata views the involvement of Maori in the water park as corporate exploitation.

"Volcano Bay is classic appropriation, using tiki lounge products and creating a mishmash, stealing from cultures across Te Moananui a Kiwa (Pacific Ocean) for a made-up iwi that doesn't exist," she says.



"Disturbingly they used mauri (life force) references as well and talked about wairua (spirit) in a way that was diminishing of who we are as people."

Universal didn't respond to requests for comment from 1 NEWS but its publicity claims extensive research has been done.

"We travelled all over Polynesia to get the flavour and feel to begin to build our story of the Waturi people (the made up iwi)," Dale Mason from Universal says.