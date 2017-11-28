 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Criticising lawyers defending people charged with heinous crimes is unacceptable' - Law Society gives full backing to Golriz Ghahraman

share

Source:

NZN

Defence lawyers are a critical part of the legal system the Law Society says, defending criticisms of Green MP Golriz Ghahraman who defended war criminals in Rwanda.

She said working on the prosecution and defence have both been "a point of pride."
Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Ghahraman worked for the United Nations while studying at Oxford in a role that included defending genocide-accused in Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia, and also prosecuting in Cambodia.

Both agreed it was not a bad thing to work as a defence lawyer for war criminals, but say the Green Party could have been more upfront about it.
Source: Breakfast

She's faced criticism for posing in a photograph with one of the accused and of hiding her defence role in favour of playing up her prosecutorial work.

But the New Zealand Law Society says criticising lawyers defending people charged with heinous crimes is unacceptable.

"It is natural that people might be angry and distressed by such cases and the perpetrators, but it is totally wrong to identify the lawyer with the client's actions," Law Society president Kathryn Beck said today.

A biography on the Green Party website, which has since been updated, appeared only to imply that Ms Ghahraman had prosecuted war criminals, but she told NZ Newswire she never tried to hide that she also worked on defence cases.

"I'm very proud of having done both sides, as have most lawyers in the UN system, because of the understanding of the need to be fair and transparent so verdicts are safe," she told NZ Newswire on Monday.

"Otherwise you just take them out back and shoot them and you're just as bad as the tyrants."

Former Labour staffer Phil Quin, who lived in Rwanda for several years, has led criticism of Ms Ghahraman, calling into question whether "defending mass murderers ... should disqualify one from becoming a member of the NZ Parliament".

There are at least a dozen former lawyers currently in parliament including shadow attorney-general Chris Finlayson who was once quoted as saying he loved mornings in the office when his firm was suing the Crown.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
The man, identified only as 'Andre' wasn’t about to let two thugs terrorise his local.

Watch: Queensland pub patron smashes machete-wielding robber in face with barstool

00:35
2
The Deputy PM entertained as National's Paula Bennett tried to tease out more about the unreleased document.

Watch: Winston Peters has Parliament laughing arguing coalition document shrunk because of 'changed font'

00:40
3
The man was able to pick himself and was seemingly okay after the incident at Karioitahi Beach.

Graphic video: Man struck and launched onto bonnet of car doing doughnuts on beach south of Auckland


00:52
4
Joshua says you wouldn't see other rivalries such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal stoop to such levels so why should the Kiwi fighter.

Watch: 'I swerve those clowns' - Anthony Joshua calls Joseph Parker a 'clown', says he's poorly managed

00:23
5
The president wouldn't say how the US would deal with the launch in a brief address to the media.

US will 'take care of it' - Trump fires back after North Korean missile launch

Reserve Bank to ease LVR lending conditions - slightly

Governor Grant Spencer says changes to be closely monitored to ensure financial stability risk "remains contained".

03:24
Both agreed it was not a bad thing to work as a defence lawyer for war criminals, but say the Green Party could have been more upfront about it.

Watch: Breakfast Club say nothing wrong with Golriz Ghahraman defending war criminals, but party could have been more upfront

Kieran McAnulty and Chris Bishop agreed it was not a bad thing to work as a defence lawyer for war criminals, but say the Green Party could have been more upfront about it.

01:40
Up to 12 per cent of children removed from their homes have been harmed while in care, and Andrew Becroft says an inquiry is due.

'It is utterly unacceptable' – Children's Commissioner horrified at number of Kiwi kids harmed while in care

Up to 12 per cent of children removed from their homes have been harmed while in care.

04:36
Chief Executive Ashley Church says the private sector is part of the solution – not the problem.

Rental prices will rise until 'envy-fuelled attacks' on investors stop, Property Institute says

Ashley Church says a capital gains tax would be "insane" and would have "the opposite effect to what the market needs".

03:14
Royal watcher Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills tells Joy Reid St George's Chapel at Windsor is the perfect place for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to wed.

'A very good balance between a public ceremony and private ceremony'

Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills tells Joy Reid St George's Chapel is the perfect place for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to wed.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 