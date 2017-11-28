'Criticising lawyers defending people charged with heinous crimes is unacceptable' - Law Society gives full backing to Golriz Ghahraman

Defence lawyers are a critical part of the legal system the Law Society says, defending criticisms of Green MP Golriz Ghahraman who defended war criminals in Rwanda.

Ms Ghahraman worked for the United Nations while studying at Oxford in a role that included defending genocide-accused in Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia, and also prosecuting in Cambodia.

She's faced criticism for posing in a photograph with one of the accused and of hiding her defence role in favour of playing up her prosecutorial work.

But the New Zealand Law Society says criticising lawyers defending people charged with heinous crimes is unacceptable.

"It is natural that people might be angry and distressed by such cases and the perpetrators, but it is totally wrong to identify the lawyer with the client's actions," Law Society president Kathryn Beck said today.

A biography on the Green Party website, which has since been updated, appeared only to imply that Ms Ghahraman had prosecuted war criminals, but she told NZ Newswire she never tried to hide that she also worked on defence cases.

"I'm very proud of having done both sides, as have most lawyers in the UN system, because of the understanding of the need to be fair and transparent so verdicts are safe," she told NZ Newswire on Monday.

"Otherwise you just take them out back and shoot them and you're just as bad as the tyrants."

Former Labour staffer Phil Quin, who lived in Rwanda for several years, has led criticism of Ms Ghahraman, calling into question whether "defending mass murderers ... should disqualify one from becoming a member of the NZ Parliament".