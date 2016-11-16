Critically endangered sea lion pups on antarctic islands given shot at survival thanks to NZ technology

Critically endangered sea lion pups living on sub antarctic islands are getting a better shot at living long lives thanks to remote cameras and tracking technology, scientists say.

Source: 1 NEWS

With the most important breeding grounds of the rare New Zealand sea lion, also known as rapoka, being in remote waters, the technology has allowed Department of Conservation and Deepwater Group scientists to better monitor the animal's populations.

On Campbell Island, this has involved setting up cameras around mud holes and creeks to monitor pup behaviour and using GPS technology to track their movements.

It led researchers to find 734 pups were born this season, an increase on the 696 counted during the previous survey in 2015.

At the sea lion's main breeding ground in Auckland Islands, researchers counted 1792 pups, being down slightly from last year's count of 1965.

DOC's Laura Boren said the studies were important because sea lions faced a range of natural and human-related threats.

"(These included) disease, drowning and starvation from getting stuck in mud holes, being caught in fishing nets, environmental change, food availability and predation by sharks," she said.

She said the recent Deepwater Group collaboration with DOC was allowing scientists to put more resources into saving more pups.

"Conservation staff, the seafood industry, and researchers are working tirelessly to find ways to prevent pups dying from disease and from falling in mud holes - the most significant risks for younger sea lions."

As part of the second stage of the Campbell Island monitoring programme, an engineer from Fulton Hogan will be sent to Campbell Island to make practical recommendations for helping to stop pups dying in the mud holes.