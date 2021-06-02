TODAY |

Critical win for Cantabrians: Ashburton Bridge re-opens to light traffic after flood damage

Source:  1 NEWS

A vital bridge in Ashburton was re-opened to light traffic last night after raging torrents from two days of torrential rain caused significant damage.

The Ashburton Bridge was closed yesterday after drivers reported the bridge was "slumping underneath them".

An initial assessment yesterday revealed a massive crack on both sides of one of the main piles holding the bridge up. The crack is wide enough to fit a hand in.

Waka Kotahi NZTA completed testing on the bridge yesterday afternoon and evening, and will do so again between 10am and 2pm today. 

NZTA will do further load testing to determine whether it is safe for heavier vehicles to make the bridge crossing. 

Traffic is flowing both ways on the State Highway 1 bridge, restricted to a speed of 30km/h. 

An alternate route through State Highway 77 and Inland Scenic Route 72 through Mayfield, Alford Forest and Methven has been established for people travelling either way between Tinwald and Ashburton. 

