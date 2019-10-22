TODAY |

Critical injuries following police chase

Source:  1 NEWS

Three people are injured, two critically, after a vehicle fleeing from police crashed into a police dog handler’s vehicle in Manurewa last night.

The pursuit occurred around 11pm on Friday Source: istock.com

Police Inspector Danny Meade told 1NEWS the fleeing vehicle ’T-boned’ the dog handler’s vehicle at the intersection of Weymouth Road and John Walker Drive in the South Auckland suburb around 11pm on Friday.

Two occupants of the fleeing car are in a critical condition, and the dog handler is in a serious condition, Meade said.

All three have now been transported by St John to Middlemore Hospital.

A police dog was in the dog handler’s vehicle at the time of the collision, but was unharmed.

A Manurewa local who witnessed the crash said he heard a “big impact” from one street over, and went to investigate.

He says he saw two people being carried from the scene on stretchers.

“The first person taken away was in much pain, lots of moans. The second, much later, was taken away.”

A second police vehicle was also involved in the incident but the driver was not injured.

Five St John vehicles, and a number of Fire and Emergency appliances, were also in attendance.

