Criminals 'not going to just hand in' guns - frontline police doubt amnesty will work

Licensed gun owners and some frontline police officers are sceptical about a call by the Police Commissioner for an amnesty on illegal guns, saying criminals will be reluctant to hand in their weapons.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush is concerned his officers are too often becoming the targets of gun-wielding offenders, forcing police to respond.

There have been seven police shootings in 18 months, four of them fatal, sparking a special investigation by the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Mr Bush is suggesting an opportunity for people to hand in their illegal firearms without the fear of being charged.

The gun owner lobby doubts an amnesty will make a difference.

"Most criminals are not going to be on a road to Damascus moment and see 'oh my God, I've got three illegal hand guns and one illegal assault rifle, so if I go down to the police station all will be forgiven and I will be saved," said Paul Clark, of the Coalition of Licensed Firearm Owners.

And even the officers themselves have doubts.

"They're not going to just hand them in, especially these criminals," said Chris Cahill, Police Association President.

"There might be a number of members of the public who might have firearms they no longer require, but actual criminals won't unless they think there's going to be a crackdown following the amnesty."

An estimated 50,000 new firearms are brought into New Zealand each year and Mr Cahill believes a lot of those get stolen and end up in the hands of criminals.

"There is also no ongoing register when you sell a firearm as to who it's gone to," he said.

"So they can actually just be purchased by disreputable sellers who don't actually check who is buying them."

Paul Clark said: "Registration sounds good. But usually it's under resourced, and for a whole lot of reasons in the world no country has proven it to be effective."

Gun owners want a new independent body that would oversee gun control.