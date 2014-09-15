Cricket great Sir Richard Hadlee to have further surgery after secondary cancer found in liver

New Zealand cricket great Sir Richard Hadlee will undergo further surgery after secondary cancer was discovered in his liver.

Sir Richard Hadlee speaks to ONE News. Source: 1 NEWS

Last month, Sir Richard announced he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

He underwent successful surgery, but today announced he would be operated on again after secondary cancer was found in his liver.

"Medical advice is that it's still at a very early stage and is operable," a statement released through New Zealand Cricket on behalf of Lady Dianne Hadlee said.

"Once he has recovered from the operation, Richard will undergo further chemotherapy treatment.

"As with the first statement released on this matter, we disclose these details solely in the interests of transparency, and to avoid speculation and gossip."

Sir Richard took 431 Test wickets in 86 tests, and at one stage held the world record for most test wickets.