Crews work to restore power in parts of Auckland after strong winds hit region causing outages

Vector field crews are still working to restore power after several areas around West and North Auckland lost electricity following strong winds in the region this morning.

The storm caused outages to approximately 9000 customers, or 1.6 per cent of the Auckland network.

The number has fallen, but outages remain around East Coast Bays, Dairy Flat, Kumeu and Titirangi.

Chief networks officer Andre Botha said Vector is urging customers to stay safe around any damaged electrical equipment.

"Our response crews and storm management teams are responding and our objective is to restore power as quickly as possible while ensuring the safety of our crews and the public.

"People affected by power outages should stay up to date with restoration work relevant to their specific address through our Outage Centre, available on vector.co.nz/outages."

Mr Botha said although crews were trained to work in all weather conditions high winds could make it unsafe for them to attempt repair work.

He said that if the weather caused any power lines to come down, Vector would remotely shut down power to that area as a public safety precaution until crews arrived on site. Bad weather and traffic conditions can mean this sometimes takes a bit more time than usual.

"All lines should be treated as live at all times. If you see any damaged power equipment or power lines down, please keep a safe distance away and report it to us as soon as possible on 0508 VECTOR."

Strong wind damage causing power outage in Auckland
